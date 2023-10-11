Joey Fatone says excitement over *NSYNC reunion song is weird: "I didn't think about it hitting the charts"

*NSYNC's reunion single "Better Place" has just debuted at #25 on the Billboard Hot 100 and one person who's very surprised about the song's chart success is, of all people, *NSYNC's Joey Fatone.

Speaking to OK! magazine, Joey says, "People are listening and loving it, which is great. It's weird. It's as if we died and came back to life. It's odd."

"I didn't think it was going to have the magnitude it had," he adds. "I didn't think about it hitting the charts, which I know sounds stupid. I wasn't even thinking about that! It was like, 'This is for the Trolls Band Together movie. Let's do it for fun.'"

"Of course, it's the connection they feel to *NSYNC, to Justin [Timberlake], the movie connection. It just all worked," notes Joey.

Joey adds that he finds it gratifying to see young people discover *NSYNC through TikTok: "It's a sweet thing that I actually did get choked up about."

As for next steps, Joey says it's complicated.

"People are obviously yelling and screaming for a tour, but there's a lot of things that come into play before that could happen," he points out. "There's five guys — some of us are married, some have kids, some may not want to do it. We have to have that conversation."

