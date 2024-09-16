JoJo once celebrated Galentine's Day with Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift

Joanna "JoJo" Levesque is opening up about support she received from Selena Gomez.

The singer, who is releasing Over the Influence: A Memoir on Sept. 17, said she was first introduced to Selena during a period of uncertainty in her career.

"Sel came to a few of my studio sessions, and I swung by hers to hang out or write together. It was honestly a breath of fresh air to be around someone who had started in this industry at such a young age, just like me, and was still so down to earth and open," JoJo writes in an expert shared with People.

Selena even invited JoJo over to Taylor Swift's house to celebrate Galentine's Day.

"Taylor had this arts and crafts section set up where we took pictures of ourselves and slapped them on this cute questionnaire where we described our best qualities (and our worst ones), the things we were looking for in a guy, and the reasons why we were currently single," JoJo wrote.

The "Leave (Get Out)" singer also wrote she had been conditioned to keep people like Selena and Taylor close, but to never really let them in. It was advice she did not follow.

"I genuinely enjoyed these girls, and although two of them were among the most famous women in the world, we had the shared experience of starting out very young, and I was happy to be let into the fold, part of a group," JoJo wrote. "We stayed up late, wore sweats and no makeup, laughed until we cried, and ate copious amounts of french fries. It was awesome."

