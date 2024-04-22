Jon Bon Jovi to be a guest mentor on 'American Idol' "grand finale"

Before the winner of this season of American Idol is crowned, they'll be getting advice from a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.

Jon Bon Jovi will serve as a guest mentor for the contestants during the show's "grand finale" on May 19 on ABC. He'll be the second Rock & Roll Hall of Famer to be a guest mentor on the show this season: KISS' Gene Simmons appeared on the show on Sunday, April 21.

In other American Idol guest star news, the Monday, April 22, edition of the show will feature 2008 runner-up David Archuleta performing his new single, "Hell Together." As previously announced, Meghan Trainor will serve as a guest mentor for Monday night's episode, which is themed "Billboard #1 Hits."

Finally, the April 29 edition of the show will include a tribute to Mandisa, the season 5 top-10 contestant who died April 18 at age 47. After her time on the show, Mandisa became a Grammy-winning gospel artist.

Taylor Hicks, who won Idol season 5, wrote on Instagram, "Mandisa was a power house vocalist on our season of Idol and she graduated to a wonderful career in gospel music. Better yet she was a power house person and all of us will miss her dearly."

After airing on ABC, all episodes of American Idol are available to watch the next day on Hulu.

