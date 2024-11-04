Jonas Brothers' dad to release his own Christmas EP

By Mary Pat Thompson

Just call him the Jonas Father.

You could say it runs in the family: Kevin Jonas Sr., the dad of Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas, the three men who make up Jonas Brothers, is releasing his first-ever Christmas EP.

Ready Set Glow — A Holiday Collection will debut on Nov. 8. The collection of seven festive songs is a Jonas family affair. Kevin Sr.'s wife, Denise Jonas, lends her vocals on select songs, while Nick has a writing credit on the project.

“The EP also features a co-write with Nick Jonas on ‘Joy to the World (A Christmas Prayer)’, written when Nick was only nine years old,” Kevin Sr. said in a press release.

The Jonas patriarch also shared that the album fulfills a promise he made to his wife years ago.

"Thirty-five years ago, I promised my wife Denise that I would record and release a Christmas record, and now it's finally coming to life," Kevin said. "Ready Set Glow — A Holiday Collection is all about the magic and warmth of the holiday season, shared with family and friends."

Here is the track list for Ready Set Glow — A Holiday Collection:

"Ready Set Glow (feat. Denise Jonas)"
"Jesu Bambino/O Holy Night"
"ChrisMess"
"Stained Glass Window"
"Joy to the World (A Christmas Prayer)"
"Wrap me up in Christmas"
"ChrisMess - Friends Bonus Version"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

