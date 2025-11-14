Jonas Brothers on 'funny' new Christmas movie: 'There's no joke we haven't heard about ourselves'

The Jonas Brothers attend the world premiere of 'A Very Jonas Christmas Movie' at the New York City Center, November 10, 2025 (Disney/Jose Alvarado Jr.)

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie debuts on Disney+ and Hulu on Friday. If the idea of a holiday film where people keep breaking into song sounds cheesy, save your snark: The Jonas Brothers have heard your jokes and they're already in the film.

The film has Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas constantly fighting. Nick is uptight, Joe is shallow and Kevin is boring, as they're each playing caricatures of themselves. Nick tells ABC Audio they can poke fun at themselves because they've already worked through their issues in real life.

"We've been through a lot at this point. We kind of feel like we don't have much to prove. We're here, we're still kicking and love what we're doing," Nick explains. He added it's "really meaningful" for them to make a film where they "just get to have fun."

"Draft one was quite funny to read, because the writers were looking at us while we were reading it, like, 'Either they're gonna think this is funny or very offensive,'" Joe notes. "We're really happy with it ... there's no joke we haven't heard about ourselves. We've been [parodied] on South Park."

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie co-stars Chloe Bennet as a woman from Joe's past who comes back into his life. She also sings in the film, and though she had a music career as a teen, she admits it was "terribly intimidating" to sing in front of the brothers. She even kicked Joe out of the studio, telling him, "You cannot watch me. ... This is too embarrassing!"

Unbeknownst to the Jonas Brothers, Bennet had a connection to them before she was cast in the film.

"I did sneak into one of their concerts when I was 13," she tells ABC Audio. "I snuck backstage and met them. I pretended like I was a journalist. Security escorted me out."

"I don't know if I've told them that," she laughed. "They'll know now."

