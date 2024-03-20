Jonas Brothers, Miley Cyrus concert films to screen in theaters as part of new "Disney 2000" campaign

If your nostalgia for the Disney Channel back in the day is strong, then you'll be thrilled to find out about a new initiative that just launched: "Disney 2000."

The initiative celebrates all the music that the Disney Channel gave us back in the 2000s, from artists like Miley Cyrus, Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, Jessie McCartney, Hilary Duff, The Cheetah Girls, Corbin Bleu and more. In fact, Disney songs from the 2000s have racked up more than 30 billion streams. You can listen to a Disney 2000s playlist featuring many of these artists now -- it's one of three that are planned.

Plus, there will be a special three-day celebration at Hollywood's El Capitan Theatre on April 19, 20 and 21 with screenings of three major concert films: Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience, Hannah Montana: The Movie and Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds. You can buy tickets for the screenings at elcapitantheatre.com/showings/disney-2000s.

The campaign also includes social media posts and multiple collectible vinyl releases, including Hilary Duff's Metamorphosis, available at disneymusicemporium.com.

