Jonas Brothers perform on NYC ferry, set record release party ahead of new album

Jonas Brothers are going all out for their Hometown fans.

On Wednesday, the brothers did a surprise live performance for fans on New York City's East River Ferry as part of the group's deal with Samsung TV Plus, which will be livestreaming select dates on their upcoming tour on Samsung TVs starting Aug. 10.

You can watch the footage of the acoustic performance on the Samsung TV Plus Instagram Story and on the Jonas Brothers' own Instagram Story.

Jonas Brothers release their new album Greetings From Your Hometown on Friday, and kick off their tour Aug. 10 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Ahead of the show, the group is throwing an album release party at the American Dream entertainment complex across the street from the venue. It'll feature a live Q&A with the guys, as well as a track-by-track discussion of the new album.

The fun starts at noon; the Q&A starts at 4 p.m. You can also buy signed CDs on site, and it's free to attend.

