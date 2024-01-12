Jonas Brothers to play Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, add dates to world tour

By Andrea Dresdale

It ain't their first rodeo — literally.

Jonas Brothers will make a return to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo for the first time in more than a decade. And while that may sound like they're playing in a cattle pen, the annual event is massive and features a star-studded concert series. In addition to JoBros, the lineup includes everyone from Jelly Roll to for KING & COUNTRY to 50 Cent to Nickelback.

The group will perform on Friday, March 15, with tickets going on sale January 18 at 2 p.m. via rodeohouston.com.

Meanwhile, JoBros have added a bunch of new dates to their world tour — including shows in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and the Philippines — and are also celebrating their People's Choice nomination for Group/Duo of the Year. Their competition includes rockers Paramore, country duo Dan + Shay and K-pop artists Stray Kids and Tomorrow X Together.

On their Instagram Story, they wrote, "Let's get it! thank you @peopleschoice and to the fans for nominating us alongside these other incredible groups. None of this would be possible without your support."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

