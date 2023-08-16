Jonas Brothers talk balancing touring and fatherhood

Touring looks a little different for the Jonas Brothers this time around — they're all dads now.



In a new interview with People, Nick, Joe and Kevin discuss balancing life on the road with fatherhood.



"It's just about being present in all the moments you can," Nick says. "For me in particular, I try to do the best I can to always be there when I can be, but it's different for everybody."



Nick welcomed daughter Malti with wife Priyanka Chopra last year. Both Kevin and Joe have two daughters with their respective wives, Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner.



Kevin says his daughters —Valentina, 6, and Alena, 9 — "love being on the road," but once they go back to school, he'll FaceTime them every night.



The JoBros also perform the song "Little Bird," dedicated to their daughters.



"I think it's a beautiful song to share with other parents out there," Joe tells People. "It's something that everyone, whether it's your own parent or parent figure that you have in your life, you can think of that person."

Meanwhile, during their tour stop in Boston Tuesday night, Nick had a minor onstage mishap. While performing the song "Sail Away," he backed into an open hole on the stage and fell into it. He quickly recovered and continued the performance.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.