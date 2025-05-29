Jonas Brothers unveil NJ-centric cover art for 'Greetings From Your Hometown'

The cover for Jonas Brothers' new album, out Aug. 8, calls to mind the title of a famous Billy Joel song: "Scenes from an Italian Restaurant."

As revealed on Instagram, it shows Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas toasting each other in an old-school restaurant with checkered tablecloths, over what looks like bowls of pasta and salad. Hanging on the wall behind them are photos of the brothers in their younger days, as well as a photo of a highway sign that contains the album's title: Greetings From Your Hometown.

The brothers write in the caption, "We went back to our hometown in New Jersey to shoot the cover for this album. We walked the streets we grew up on, visited the exact places where we sat while dreaming up what this band could be and felt that deep pull of where it all began. There’s something about being home that reminds you who you are."

"This album is filled with pieces of that, lifelong influences from our childhood and the sounds that we grew up on," they continue. "We'll be playing these new songs, and the old favorites, live on tour starting August 10. We can't wait to bring Greetings From Your Hometown to your hometown."

