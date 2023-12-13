Jonas Brothers to perform at NHL Stadium Series

New Jersey natives the Jonas Brothers will support their local hockey team in February by performing a concert ahead of their outdoor game.

As part of the Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series, JoBros will perform at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium ahead of the New Jersey Devils/Philadelphia Flyers game on Saturday, February 17. The concert will feature the band performing their greatest hits and songs from their latest release, The Album. They'll also return for another performance during the second intermission of the game.

Tickets to the game, which are available via Ticketmaster, include admission to the pregame concert.

In a statement, the guys said, "What a dream to open for the Devils in our home state. We’re super excited to be at MetLife and open up the great NHL Stadium Series weekend in front of hometown friends, family and thousands of hockey fans.”

If you can't make it, the game will air live at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+ in the U.S. and TVAS2 and SN360 in Canada, and you'll be able to see JoBros during the broadcast as well.

Following their performance, the brothers kick off the international leg of their ongoing trek, The Tour. Their first stop will be Auckland, New Zealand, on Feb. 27, followed by stops in Australia, then Europe.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.