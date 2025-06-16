Jonas Brothers downsize six stadium dates to arenas and amphitheaters

Jonas Brothers' upcoming 20th anniversary tour will be a bit smaller than expected.

Variety reports that six shows that the group planned to do in stadiums across the U.S. this summer have been canceled and replaced with shows in either arenas or amphitheaters. The affected dates are LA, Philadelphia, Detroit, Dallas, Washington, D.C. and Chicago. In LA, for example, instead of Dodger Stadium, the group will now play Intuit Dome in Inglewood.

While the new shows are taking place on the same day as the stadium dates, fans are being required to re-buy tickets if they want to attend. Ticketholders are getting full refunds for their original tickets, and then are being given "priority status" when the new shows go on sale next week, Variety reports.

In an Instagram Story to fans captured by a Reddit user, JoBros wrote, "We're pouring our hearts into making this the best tour we've ever done. We love performing for you and sharing this journey together ... we apologize for any inconvenience these changes have caused and we can't wait to see you on the road."

JoBros are releasing a new album, Greetings From Your Hometown, on Aug. 8.

