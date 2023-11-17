Jonas Brothers, Halsey, OneRepublic to headline Lollapalooza India

Courtesy Lollapalooza India

By Andrea Dresdale

While Lollapalooza has traditionally been known for rock and alternative acts, the 2024 edition of Lollapalooza India will feature some top pop acts.

Jonas Brothers, Halsey and OneRepublic as well as Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sting are headlining the festival, which will take place in Mumbai January 27-28. This will mark the first time JoBros and Halsey have ever performed in India, and the first time JoBros and Sting have ever played at a Lollapalooza festival.

Among the more than 35 artists on the bill are Lauv and U.K. rockers Royal Blood and Keane. Tickets are on sale now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

