Jonas Brothers to welcome "very famous" surprise guests at Yankee Stadium tour kickoff

Jonas Brothers' The Tour gets underway this weekend with two shows at New York's Yankee Stadium on August 12 and August 13. The brothers say they won't be the only ones onstage for the shows, which will feature them performing five albums at once.

Speaking to Variety, Nick Jonas says fans should expect "surprise guests" before the intermissions in the show. "They're very famous," he says.

He then adds, “The surprise is going to be combination of different things that don’t necessarily include us. In other words, I will be excited to be watching this moment from backstage and seeing how the audience reacts.”

The trio reveals that they were invited to perform at Yankee Stadium in 2008 but said no because they didn't believe they could sell enough tickets. "We told our management team, ‘We’re too nervous. We should play somewhere else,” Nick recalls.

Meanwhile, Joe says they originally wanted to do a "Subway Series" in New York, performing at both Yankee Stadium and Citi Field, home of The Mets. But Citi Field was booked, notes Joe.

Either way, Joe adds, "It’s going to be a pretty magical way to start the tour.”

