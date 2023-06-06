Judge rules there's no evidence Dua Lipa stole "Levitating" from 2017 reggae song

Dua Lipa is off the hook when it comes to a lawsuit over her smash hit "Levitating."

As Billboard reports, last year a reggae band called Artikal Sound System claimed that "Levitating" was ripped off from their 2017 song "Live Your Life." But on Monday, a federal judge said there's no evidence that anyone who was involved with "Levitating" had ever heard the song or had access to it.

Artikal Sound System had claimed that one of the co-writers of the song worked with a woman whose guitar teacher was allegedly the brother-in-law of one of their band members. But Billboard reports that U.S. District Judge Sunshine S. Sykes said there was no "reasonable likelihood that defendants actually encountered plaintiffs' song."

The band also claimed that the "Levitating" writers could have heard "Live Your Life" because it was on "some" streaming platforms and they'd sold "several hundred" CDs. The judge said those arguments were "too generic or too insubstantial."

While the case against Dua was dismissed, the judge also ruled that Artikal Sound System could refile their case with more information. They have until June 16 to do so.

