Julia Michaels releases new single, 'Heaven II'

By Mary Pat Thompson

Julia Michaels is ushering in a brand-new era.

The singer released her latest single, "Heaven II," on Friday. It arrived along with an accompanying music video, which was directed by Blythe Thomas and shot in LA.

This new era finds Julia "taking the reins and stepping into her power like never before," per a press release.

"Heaven II" is about "love. Sex. Infatuation. Longing. Desire. Freedom. And my hot a** boyfriend,” Julia said.

The singer also promises more exciting news to come.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!