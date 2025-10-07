Justin Bieber drinks beer in an empty Scottish pub in 'Bad Honey' video

Justin Bieber has a message to share: "Not everything sucks."

That is what's written on the mirror over the bar in the Abandon Ship pub in Dundee, Scotland, where Justin shot the video for "Bad Honey," from his latest album, SWAG II. Justin is seen in the clip holding a beer and wandering around the empty pub.

According to the BBC, Justin was recently in Scotland playing golf. On Saturday he went to the bar and asked if they had any DJ equipment. Rae Wright, the bar manager, told the BBC, "He put his speaker on, set the place up, put a couple of lights on and then he just started filming."

Wright added that she wasn't sure if it was the singer at first, explaining, "I'm used to the 'Baby' Justin Bieber with the hair flick and stuff, but obviously I've followed him a little bit. But no one walks around Dundee in a green beanie looking like that. And then my manager gave me the side eye that said, 'No this is really the Biebs.'"

Wright confirmed that Justin was "lovely" and "chatted to the bar staff like we were actually people, which a lot of people don't seem to do."

Photographer Rory Kramer, who shot the video, wrote on Instagram, "Shot this impromptu video when we went out in Scotland the other night. Then Justin and I cut the video together on the flight home."

