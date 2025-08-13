Justin Bieber drops Iceland-set video for song 'First Place'

Justin Bieber is giving fans a look at the making of his new album, Swag, in the brand-new video for one of the tracks, "First Place."

The black-and-white video was shot in Iceland, where Justin recorded some of the album. In it, you can see him in the cozy studio there, smoking weed, hanging with his musical collaborators and recording the song. He also climbs onto the studio's roof to take in the scenery, which includes dramatic mountains towering over a body of water. In addition, he takes a helicopter to go snowboarding, bikes on rugged roads and sits beside a waterfall.

Justin previously recorded two other videos in Iceland. One of them, for the 2015 song "I'll Show You," made such an impact that one of the locations in the clip has been nicknamed Bieber's Canyon. In fact, over the past 10 years the video's locations have become tourist destinations, such as the wreckage of a plane on a stretch of sand that he's seen skateboarding on.

