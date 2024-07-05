Justin Bieber in India ahead of reported performance at billionaire's son's pre-wedding celebration

Justin Bieber is currently in India, amid expectations that he's there to perform at the pre-wedding celebration for the son of a billionaire.

People reports that Justin was photographed arriving in Mumbai on Friday. IndiaToday reports that he spent his first few hours in the country FaceTiming his pregnant wife, Hailey, and soundchecking for his reported performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony, scheduled for Friday. The Times of India also reports that Justin is in town for the sangeet.

A sangeet is a pre-wedding event that takes place a few days before the actual wedding, and music and performance are big parts of it. IndiaToday reports Justin's performance will be "intimate" and include his hits, as well as an acoustic segment.

Anant is the youngest child Mukesh Ambani, who is worth an estimated $116 billion. In March, Anant and Radhika had a pre-wedding party. Rihanna showed up to perform, and guests included Bill Gates, Hillary Clinton and Mark Zuckerberg, People reports.

Why would Justin leave his pregnant wife and fly to India for this gig? Money. It's rumored he's being paid $10 million to perform at the event. Rihanna was reportedly paid $6 million for her performance in March.

Mukesh's daughter got married back in 2018 and the wedding ceremony reportedly cost $100 million, with a performance by Beyoncé.

