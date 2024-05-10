Justin Bieber's mom raves over upcoming baby: "I'm gonna be a grandma! Oh my goodness!"

It's possible that Justin Bieber's mom is even more excited than Justin is about the fact that he and his wife Hailey are expecting a baby.

In an Instagram video, Justin's mom Pattie Mallette gushed, "So I have been waiting for this day. and now that they have shared it, I can finally celebrate with y'all. Oh my gosh, I'm gonna be a grandma! Oh my goodness."

"Justin and Hailey, you are gonna be the best parents ever, and I am so excited," she added. "Oh my goodness. Praise God."

Mallette did, however, clarify that the couple is not expecting twins. Fans apparently got the idea when she commented on Hailey's father Stephen Baldwin's Instagram, "Congratulations Grandpa! WE ARE GONNA HAVE THE CUTEST GRAND-BABIES EVER!"

She then added, "No not twins lol I wish. I just mean in general. Hopefully they will have more than one eventually. They will make beautiful babies whenever they have them. One is enough for now."

Justin and Hailey announced the happy news on their Instagram feeds on May 9; in photos and video taken at a vow renewal, Hailey is seen showing off a small baby bump. ABC News confirmed that she's six months along.

Among the celebrities who congratulated them: Justin Timberlake, Paris Hilton, Ellen Pompeo, Jordin Sparks, Tate McRae, The Kid LAROI, Demi Lovato, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Kylie and Kris Jenner, Vanessa Hudgens, Bella Hadid, and Maddie Ziegler.

