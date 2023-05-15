Justin Bieber's wife "wants kids so bad" but is "scared"

Justin Bieber has spoken about wanting to be a father for years, and in 2020, he shared his hopes that he and wife Hailey would "squish out a nugget" — aka have a baby — in 2021. That has yet to happen, and now Hailey admits there's something that's holding her back from bringing baby Biebers into the world.

Speaking to the Sunday Times of London, Hailey is asked how she feels about having kids since she and Justin's lives are so public. She laughs, "I literally cry about this all the time! I want kids so bad but I get scared. It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child."

She adds, "We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe.” She mentions she sees herself having children in the next five years, as well as expanding her skin care line.

Asked about a recent Instagram Story in which she said that 2023 included "some of the saddest, hardest moments" of her life, Hailey explained, "I just felt like I was going through a lot of uncomfortable growth. Whenever you’re transitioning from one time of your life to another, it’s really uncomfortable and it can be really sad … [I was] just trying to connect with other people who might feel that way.”

