Justin Bieber's wife Hailey slams "false" stories on TikTok

Fans have long been gossiping about Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, but the Rhode cosmetics mogul felt the need to take to social media to slam things people have been saying about them lately.

"Just FYI the stories and constant 'blind items' I see on Tik Tok are 100% of the time wrong. Made out of thin air... Come from the land of delusion ...," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they're always false xx sorry to spoil it."

It's not clear what Hailey was referring to, but her post came a week after her father, Stephen Baldwin, shared a post from All Things Possible Ministries founder Victor Marx, in which he asked people to pray for her and Justin.

This led to rumors that there was trouble in the couple's marriage, but days later, Hailey wished Justin a happy 30th birthday with a sweet post showing videos and photos of them through the years, plus Justin's birthday cake.

"Words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you… love of my life, for life," she captioned the post.

