Justin Timberlake has been arrested for driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons, a law enforcement official told ABC News.

The arrest occurred Monday night in Sag Harbor, New York. The pop star will be in court on Tuesday.

Timberlake has two concerts in Chicago this weekend and two shows in New York City next week.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

