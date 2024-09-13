Justin Timberlake pleads guilty to driving while ability impaired, will appear in drunk driving PSA

Justin Timberlake pleaded guilty Friday to a traffic infraction — driving while ability impaired — to resolve his driving while intoxicated case in the Hamptons.

Timberlake appeared in person in Sag Harbor Village court on Friday. The judge ordered him to pay a fine and perform community service.

The singer also agreed to appear in a public service announcement about the dangers of drunk driving.

After the hearing, Timberlake emerged from court with a message. "Even if you've had one drink, don't get behind the wheel of a car. There are so many alternatives," he said. "This was a mistake that I made but I hope anybody listening or watching can learn from this mistake."



"I try to hold myself to a dry high standard," he added. "This was not that."

Timberlake was leaving a hotel in June when he was stopped for running a stop sign and swerving into the oncoming lane.

The officer smelled booze on the pop star's breath, and police noted he had bloodshot, glassy eyes, according to a police report. Timberlake also had slow speech, was unsteady on his feet and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, according to the criminal complaint.

Timberlake told the arresting officer he'd only had one drink, the complaint said.

The singer is currently on his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour. His next concert is Sept. 28 in Newark, New Jersey.

