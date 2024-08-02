Justin Timberlake pleads not guilty for second time in charges related to DWI arrest

Justin Timberlake has pleaded not guilty for a second time to charges related to his DWI arrest in Sag Harbor, New York, on June 18.

The pop star appeared virtually at a hearing on Friday for the case, a required rearraignment due to a paperwork error when he was originally charged.

Justice Carl Irace suspended Timberlake's license as the case proceeds. However, because Timberlake has an out-of-state license, this only affects his ability to drive in the state of New York.

The judge also reprimanded Timberlake's attorney, Edward Burke Jr., over comments he made at the last court hearing, calling them irresponsible and saying that it "comes off as an attempt to poison the case before it even begins." Irace also threatened to issue a gag order if such comments were to continue.

Timberlake is currently on tour in Antwerp, Belgium. He appeared on the screen for the hearing wearing a black button-down shirt.

While the next conference is set for Aug. 9, Timberlake does not have to appear for it. However, Irace asked Burke to find a date when the singer can appear in person, suggesting as soon as Sep. 13.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.