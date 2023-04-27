Karma is a cat: Taylor Swift helps Houston double cat adoptions as fans celebrate anniversary of her cat's "gotcha" day

All the promotional stunts that Taylor Swift's Eras Tour cities are pulling are actually doing some good. Just ask Houston, TX.

When Taylor rolled into Houston last weekend, the city's Humane Society celebrated by running a promotion on cat adoptions: The price was dropped to just $13 -- Taylor's favorite number -- from the usual $50. Now, the Houston Chronicle reports that thanks to the promotion -- which applied to kitties who'd been at the shelter more than 30 days -- adoptions more than doubled.

The Houston Humane Society reported that a total of 41 cats got their forever homes between April 17 and April 23, the week of the promotion. That's more than double compared to the same time frame in 2022. The shelter's "cat condo," where the cats available for adoption stay, is "nearly empty," a rep for the Humane Society told the paper.

And speaking of Taylor and cats, her fans took to social media on Wednesday to celebrate the fourth anniversary of Taylor's adoption of her cat Benjamin Button, who joined sisters Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson in 2019. Taylor first met Benji on the set of her video for "ME!" and loved him so much, she took him home.

The official account Taylor Nation tweeted, "And then there were #fouryearsofBenji!" accompanied by photos of Taylor cuddling the adorable blue-eyed boy.

"Happy forever home day to these beautiful ocean blue eyes!!!" tweeted one fan. "Not to be dramatic, but I would die for Benji," declared another.

A behind-the-scenes video called "The Story of Benjamin Button" documents the moment when Taylor first encountered Benji. After gushing over the kitten, Taylor asks his handler, "Can I have him?" When she replies, "He is available," Taylor's jaw drops. "I'm obsessed with this animal," she says later.

