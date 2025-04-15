Katy Perry appears to reveal Lifetimes tour set list while in space

Having returned from space, Katy Perry is about to launch her Lifetimes tour — but while she was in the Blue Origin capsule, she gave fans a major Easter egg about it.

Katy posted video of herself and her fellow New Shepard mission crew members experiencing weightlessness in their capsule during their flight on Monday. As the women float around, they display items that they've brought to space with them. For example, rocket scientist and entrepreneur Aisha Bowe shows off a flag of the Bahamas, where her family is from.

Katy shows off a daisy she brought on board to represent her daughter, Daisy, but then displays a butterfly-shaped piece of paper, on which is written what she says is the set list for the tour. It's very difficult to read, but fans claim to have deciphered "Chained to the Rhythm," "Dark Horse," "Teenage Dream," "Unconditionally," "Last Friday Night," "I Kissed a Girl" and "Harleys in Hawaii."

The video was soundtracked to the song "Wonder," from Katy's latest album, 143. The tour kicks off in Mexico City on April 23.

"One day when you’re older, will YOU still look up in wonder?" she captioned the video. "Still processing this incredible journey. Thank you @blueorigin and to my space sisters, taking up space AND making room in space for all. See you on tour (when I come down, figuratively)."

