Katy Perry explains her new album title: "It's my angel number"

Katy Perry's new album is called 143, which is also a numerical representation for "I love you," because the words in that phrase have one, four and three letters each, respectively. But Katy says the number is even more meaningful to her.

Speaking to Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Katy says, "It's my angel number. It's my symbol, it's my sign. A couple years ago, we were going through a little bit of a hard time medically in our family, and it was a little bit scary and I started seeing 143 in many different ways, not just on the phone."

"It was just trippy, almost, and I looked it up and it's just that it's, like, code for 'I love you,' and I really believe it was my angels, my guides saying, 'I love you. We got you. We're going to protect you. You're exactly where you're meant to be. You're on the path.'"

So, Katy says, she picked the title because "I feel like I'm exactly where I'm meant to be at this moment, and I do love the listener and I want to give them the love that I've received as best as I possibly can and help invite them into this kind of love frequency."

Speaking about her female empowerment anthem "Woman's World," Katy told Lowe, "I think that people, when they think of me ... I think mostly they think of these kind of empowering songs. Songs with a message, songs that are captions on T-shirts and stuff like that or things that help people get through."

She adds, "I wanted to continue with that and also, this is the first contribution I have given since becoming a mother and since feeling really connected to my feminine divine."

