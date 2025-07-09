Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom pose for family photo on vacation

Phillip Faraone/VF25/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
By Andrea Tuccillo
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom may be ending their engagement, but they’re still a family unit.
The two recently went on vacation together, with Orlando posting a happy family photo to his Instagram Wednesday.

In the photo dump, he shared a picture featuring Katy, their 4-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, and his 14-year-old son, Flynn, with ex Miranda Kerr. The kids' faces are hidden but Katy and Orlando are both smiling in the photo.

Katy and Orlando have not commented on their split, but reps for the couple confirmed they “have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting.” The reps added, “They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is —and always will be— raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect.”

