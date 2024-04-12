Katy Perry talks 'American Idol' exit, tells replacement to "keep my seat warm"

Katy Perry is opening up about her American Idol exit.

The singer told Good Morning America in an interview that aired Friday that being a judge on the singing competition for seven seasons has "healed my heart."

"It's been incredible to be on this journey with them," she said, gesturing to fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, as well as host Ryan Seacrest.

Perry hinted that her departure might not be permanent, teasing that she was saying goodbye "for now."

As for what she plans to do with all her free time, the pop star has a few ideas.

"I feel so connected to America that I want to go out there again and sing and play music and hold their hands and [tour] and bring my daughter and show her and all that stuff," she said.

Perry said she and her fellow judges are connected to the contestants emotionally because they "really can see ourselves in them."

"They also remind us about the fight, because we can get a little bit, you know, complacent here or there, but then they give us that energy again," she said, praising the "passion" they have.

With a seat vacant at the judge's table, Perry also revealed what she hopes for her replacement.

"Just someone that can put up with Luke and Lionel," she said. "Keep my seat warm."

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

