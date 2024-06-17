Katy Perry ushers in new era with upcoming single, "Woman's World"

Katy Perry's new musical era is upon us.

The pop star has announced the upcoming release of her new single, "Woman's World," which arrives on July 11 at 7 p.m. ET. A music video for the song drops the next morning.

"Woman's World" is the first single off of Katy's new album, which currently has no title or release date. It's available to presave now. Fans can also preorder the CD single or 7-inch vinyl versions of it.

Katy posted the single's cover art to Instagram on Monday, along with a snippet of the new song. "GET READY TO POP OFF," Katy wrote in her caption.

"Sexy, confident/ So intelligent/ She is heaven sent/ So soft, so strong," Katy sings in the short clip.

In the cover art image, Katy stands wearing metallic armor-like pants over a white bikini.

