Kehlani announces self-titled album

Kehlani has entered her self-titled era with the announcement of her new album, Kehlani. It's set to arrive on April 24, the same day she turns 30 years old.

The project, according to a press release, "marks a defining moment in her career" and "captures her at her most honest, blending soul-baring storytelling with [her] lush, genre-bending sound."

In the album, she'll explore the themes of love, transformation and vulnerability and growth, doing so in a "raw, reflective and unapologetic" way.

The self-titled album, marking Kehlani's fifth studio project, is now available for presave, with signed vinyls, t-shirts, CDs and more available for preorder. Alternate cover exclusives will only be available until Friday at noon ET.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.