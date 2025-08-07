Kelly Clarkson cancels August Vegas dates due to ex-husband's illness

Kelly Clarkson is pressing pause on her residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas amid family health issues in order to be "fully present" for her kids.

"Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas," she announced on social media Wednesday night. "While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them."

Kelly shares daughter River, 10, and son Remy, 8, with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

She continued, "I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding."

Representatives for Kelly and Brandon did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

Kelly, 43, had four dates remaining this month of her eponymous shows, Aug. 8-9 and 15-16.

Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions - The Las Vegas Residency is still listed on the Caesars Palace entertainment website for the fall from Nov. 7-8 and 14-15.

The Colosseum also shared Kelly's update on its social media pages, along with an explanation of more details to come from Ticketmaster and refund options.

Fans impacted by Kelly's cancellations can choose to hold on to their tickets for 2026 performances. There is a 30-day window for those who prefer a refund.

"Thank you everyone for your understanding. We hope the best for Kelly and her family," the venue stated in a caption on Instagram.

Kelly began her residency in July, though it began several days late due to her own illness. On opening night, she told the crowd, "It took us a minute. I'm so sorry ... You know, we get sick, and that happens."

Earlier this spring, Kelly also missed several episodes of her talk show, but didn't address the absences at the time.

