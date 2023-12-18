Kelly Clarkson is "so proud" of her team after Daytime Emmy wins

Kelly Clarkson and her talk show continued their winning streak at the Daytime Emmy Awards on December 15.

The Kelly Clarkson Show, which recently moved to New York City, was named Outstanding Daytime Talk Series, while Kelly herself was named Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host. On Instagram, Kelly wrote, "Thank you so much!!! I am so proud of my whole team for our wins tonight!! Thank you to all of the people that started this show with us and to all of those who joined us this season!"

She continued, "Thank you to all of the guests and fans that take time out of their lives and schedules to come hang with us! We are beyond blessed, and grateful, and so thankful for our new family and friends at 30 Rock who have been so supportive of our new home."

Kelly and the show have now won seven Daytime Emmys over the show's first four seasons. By comparison, Kelly has won three Grammys. She's up for another one in the upcoming 2024 ceremony: Best Pop Vocal Album for chemistry.

