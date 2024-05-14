Kelly Clarkson lost weight thanks to prescription drug — but not Ozempic

After much speculation about how she achieved her very noticeable weight loss, Kelly Clarkson has finally clarified the situation. Yes, she was prescribed a drug to help her drop weight — but it's not Ozempic.

On the May 13 episode of her talk show, Kelly and guest Whoopi Goldberg discussed their respective weight losses, with Whoopi saying she's "doing that wonderful shot that works for folks who need some help, and it's been really good for me." Kelly responded, "Mine is a different one than people assume, but I ended up having to do that too because my bloodwork got so bad."

She continued, "My doctor chased me for two years, and I was like, 'No, I'm afraid of it. I already have thyroid problems.' Everybody thinks it's Ozempic, but it's not. It's something else." She went on to say that the medication is "something that aids in helping break down the sugar because my body doesn't do it right."

Kelly also confessed that she didn't realize she'd put on so much weight — at her heaviest, she was 203 pounds — until she watched one of her own performances and literally didn't recognize herself.

"It sounds insane," Kelly noted. "You see it and you're like, 'She's about to die of a heart attack!'"

