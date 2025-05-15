Kelly Clarkson to interview Teddy Swims, Jonas Brothers & more in new series of specials for NBC

Kelly Clarkson's a musician and a talk show host, which makes her the perfect star for a new series of specials that will find her interviewing various pop artists.

Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson, a series of four specials in which she'll sit down with Jonas Brothers, Teddy Swims, Lizzo and Gloria Estefan, will air later this summer on NBC and stream on Peacock.

According to a press release, the specials are described as a "forum where iconic voices meet heartfelt storytelling through unfiltered conversation" and with performances "in an intimate, unplugged setting.”

The Songs & Stories concept originated as a series of special episodes of The Kelly Clarkson Show. On those episodes, Kelly has spoken with Babyface, Alanis Morissette, Pink and country star Miranda Lambert, among other acts.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.