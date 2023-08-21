Kelly Clarkson brings her kids onstage for Las Vegas residency show

Kelly Clarkson had two very special guests at her Las Vegas residency show on Friday, August 18: her 7-year-old son, Remington, and 9-year-old daughter, River.



River joined her mom to perform a duet of "Heartbeat Song," and Remy danced along as Kelly sang "Whole Lotta Woman." Kelly told the audience her two kids each picked which song they wanted to perform.



"Both of my kiddos backstage getting ready to join me on stage in Vegas," Kelly posted on Instagram alongside a photo of River and Remy. "nothing will ever be as cool and amazing as these two little humans that will always have my whole heart."



Kelly shares River and Remy with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

