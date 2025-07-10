Kelly Clarkson, Selena Gomez score Daytime Emmy nods

Kelly Clarkson and Selena Gomez are among the nominees for the 52nd Daytime Emmy Awards.

Kelly's talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, scored eight nods this year, including outstanding daytime talk series and outstanding daytime talk series host.

Selena's Food Network show, Selena + Restaurant, was recognized in the outstanding culinary instructional series category.

The Kelly Clarkson Show has earned 22 Daytime Emmys since 2020.

The good news for Kelly comes almost a week after the singer was forced to postpone the start of her Las Vegas residency at the last minute. The Studio Sessions residency was supposed to kick off July 4 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, but that day, Kelly wrote on Instagram that "prep and rehearsals" had taken a toll on her voice and that she would have to postpone the July 4 and 5 shows.

The Daytime Emmy Awards will take place Oct. 17.

