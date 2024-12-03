Kendrick Lamar, Benson Boone, Sabrina Carpenter had Apple Music's top songs of 2024

Apple Music has released its list of the most-streamed songs globally for 2024, and despite this year's list having more female artists than ever, the top two spaces are taken by men.

Coming in at #1 is Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us," followed by Benson Boone's "Beautiful Things." Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso" is in third place. Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" follows at #4, and Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer" rounds out the top five.

Other songs that made the top 10 include "Lose Control" by Teddy Swims, "Birds of a Feather" by Billie Eilish, and "I Had Some Help" by Post Malone and Morgan Wallen.

On Apple's list of the top Shazamed songs of 2024, Benson's "Beautiful Things" is #1, followed by Teddy's "Lose Control." Other songs in the top 10 include Hozier's "Too Sweet," Shaboozey's "A Bar Song," Tyla's "Water" and Artemas' "i like the way you kiss me."

On the list of the Most-Read Lyrics of 2024, the Japanese-language song "Bling-Bang-Bang-Born" by the hip-hop duo Creepy Nuts was #1, followed by "Not Like Us," "Espresso" and "Birds of a Feather."

A new Apple chart this year is the Shazam Global Radio Spins chart, which determines what's playing on more than 40,000 terrestrial and digital radio stations worldwide. Dua Lipa is the queen of that chart: Her song "Houdini" is #1 and she has six songs overall on the chart, more than any other artist.

