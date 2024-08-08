Kesha brushes her teeth with a bottle of Jack as "Tik Tok" hits a billion streams

Kesha's 2009 hit "Tik Tok" has just surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify, and in an homage to the song's lyrics, the singer actually brushed her teeth with a bottle of Jack.



In a video posted to her TikTok account, Kesha is seen bringing her new Spotify plaque into the bathroom as her song plays in the background. As the lyrics say "Before I leave, brush my teeth with a bottle of Jack," Kesha pours some Jack Daniels on the plaque and dips her toothbrush in it. She then proceeds to brush her teeth.



"Tik Tok" is also celebrating its 15th anniversary, which Kesha commemorated with a post on social media Wednesday.



"TiK ToK was the first single that I put into this world that had my voice AND my name credited!!!!" Kesha wrote. "I remember making it fun and happy because that's how I felt and wanted others to feel. What I'm so proud of is that's how this song STILL makes me feel, through it all, and those are emotions I want all of us to connect to. 15 (!!!!!!) years later, I see this song as a snapshot into the way I saw the world at the time."



She also referenced changing the "Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy" line following the abuse allegations against the rapper.



"I absolutely love the new lyric change. (Shout out to @reneerapp)," she wrote. "Yes it is permanent. I will re-record it when I have legal rights to!"

During a surprise appearance at Reneé Rapp's Coachella set back in April, Kesha changed the line to "Wake up in the morning like f*** P. Diddy."

