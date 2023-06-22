Kesha and Dr. Luke reach settlement in defamation suit

Kesha and Dr. Luke have settled their defamation suit.

The two revealed on Thursday, June 22, that they had reached a "resolution" in the suit – which Dr. Luke, born Lukasz Gottwald, had filed against Kesha in 2014 after she had accused the producer of drugging and raping her in 2005. They both released statements on social media.

“Only God knows what happened that night,” Kesha wrote in her statement. “As I always said, I cannot recount everything that happened. I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one. I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved.”

“While I appreciate Kesha again acknowledging that she cannot recount what happened that night in 2005. I am absolutely certain that nothing happened,” Luke said in his statement. “I never drugged or assaulted her and would never do that to anyone. For the sake of my family, I have vigorously fought to clear my name for nearly 10 years. It is time for me to put this difficult matter behind me and move on with my life. I wish Kesha well.”

The suit was initially set to go to trial next month.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.