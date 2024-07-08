Kesha hits back at body shamers: "Hate me harder"

Over the years, Kesha has been open about how body shaming affected her mental and physical health. In 2014, she sought treatment for an eating disorder, which she said had been caused by "immense pressure to starve myself." But these days, she seems to be in a healthier place.

Posting several photos of herself on Instagram showing herself wearing a skimpy black bikini, Kesha wrote, "i didn't think in 2024 people still body shamed but. i am so proud of my body. she's been through a lot. she's torn her acl on stage and finished the show. she's held my fucking broken heart together."

"to those who think you’re shaming me, you’re actually making me feel very powerful," she added. "so, to you, i hope you one day feel whole enough to not tear other women down. in the mean time, hate me harder b***:)."

Kesha recently released "Joyride," her first single as an independent artist, following the settlement of her years-long legal battle with producer Dr. Luke.

