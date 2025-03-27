Kesha releases single with T-Pain, new album '. (PERIOD)' coming in July

Kesha has released a new single from her upcoming album — and now we know when that album will arrive.

The single is called "YIPPEE-KI-YAY." and features T-Pain. As for the album, it's called . (PERIOD). Technically the title is just a period mark, Ed Sheeran style. It's available for preorder now.

Following a long legal battle with her former producer, to whose record label she was signed, . (PERIOD) is Kesha's first release as an independent artist on her own Kesha Records. The 11-song collection was coproduced and cowritten by the "TikTok" singer and is described as "a raw, daring, and intensely personal sonic journey, a defiant act of self-expression that refuses to adhere to expectations or play it safe."

Kesha recently told People, "This record really is the first time that I have no one's claws in my back. It's an album showcasing all the different sides of me, from psychosis sex demon to really vulnerable, confessional songs."

She added, "I think the throughline, although the songs are all showcasing different sides of me, is empowered and free, liberated phonically and liberated creatively. ... It really feels like my first record."

The album also includes Kesha's previously released singles "JOYRIDE" and "DELUSIONAL."

