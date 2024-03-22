Kesha will deliver her own Ted Talk on "The Alchemy of Pop"

Kesha is set to deliver her very own Ted Talk.

The singer will share "The Alchemy of Pop" during the TED2024 conference in Vancouver, Canada, in April.

"I first had the idea come to me this January when on a sociatial sabbatical in the woods of Big Sur at the Esalen Institute. I realized that making pop songs has saved me, over and over again," Kesha wrote on X.

She then went on to describe how this impacted her spiritual connection.

"It had made my spiritual connection stronger, provided a place I could express myself in the most authentic way, and connected me to every corner of the world. I also realized that I wanted to share with you the way that I do this," Kesha wrote.

TED2024 will recognize the 40th anniversary of the company's founding and feature the theme The Brave and the Brilliant. The event will run from April 15-19.

