Khalid's new album, 'Sincere,' due out in August

Once an American Teen and then a Free Spirit, Khalid is now Sincere. The singer has announced he's releasing his third studio album, Sincere, on Aug. 2.

The project captures Khalid's life experiences and lessons learned, as well as his evolution over the years and the feelings associated with all that.

“Sincere is a combination of my life experiences, it takes inspiration from conversations that I have had with my fans, supporters, and the people that love me," he says in the statement. "When I listen back to this project, I hear a sound that’s so unique and represents me at my best. This album is me at 26, continuing to evolve with the knowledge that I have garnered throughout the years.”

Sincere, the follow-up to 2019's Free Spirit, will feature previously released singles "Adore U" and "Please Don't Fall In Love With Me."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.