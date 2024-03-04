The Kid LAROI says he's "working on something for the summer"

When he announced his Prime Video documentary, Kids Are Growing Up, on Instagram, The Kid LAROI said fans could expect "MORE new music soon!!!!!!!" He also wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that he's thinking about releasing a "small project." And he recently told ABC Audio more about his plans.

Asked what form the new music he's planning will take — album, singles, EP or other — LAROI tells ABC Audio, "I mean, as of right now ... yeah, a lot of singles."

"I'm trying to gear up hopefully for the summertime to hopefully, I don't know, I don't want to say drop a project, but I'm working on something for the summer. Hopefully," he laughs. "Hopefully. No pressure on it, though. But yeah, hopefully."

LAROI's debut album, The First Time, came out in November. He released the single "Heaven" in January and put out another single, "Still Yours," on March 1.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.