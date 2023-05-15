Kim Petras announces debut album, is featured in 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit issue

ABC

By Andrea Dresdale

Kim Petras' long-awaited debut album arrives next month.

Feed the Beast will be out on June 23 and is now available for preorder.

Meanwhile, the Grammy-winning star has been announced as one of the cover stars of Sports Illustrated's iconic Swimsuit Edition. "I was so excited when I got the call to be in Sports Illustrated," Kim says in a video filmed during the shoot. "It's very iconic, and a lot of very iconic people have done it before, so [it was a] big dream come true for me."

She laughs, "I hope people take away from this that I look really hot and Sports Illustrated is cool!"

To celebrate that accomplishment, Kim is performing at a special show May 19 at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in Hollywood, Florida, presented by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Kim's latest single is the Nicki Minaj collab "Alone."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

