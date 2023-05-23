Kim Petras reveals album cover and track list for 'Feed the Beast'

Kim Petras has revealed the cover art and track list for her upcoming debut album, Feed the Beast.

The album cover features a photo of Kim topless with a thick chain draped around her and her hands covering her breasts. The 15-track album features her hit Sam Smith collab "Unholy," as well as her latest single with Nick Minaj, "Alone." It also includes a collaboration with alt-pop singer BANKS called "BAIT."

Feed the Beast drops June 23 and is available for preorder now.

Here is the full track list:

"Feed The Beast"

"Alone" (feat. Nicki Minaj)

"King of Hearts"

"Thousand Pieces"

"Uh Oh"

"Revelations"

"BAIT" (feat. BANKS)

"Sex Talk"

"Hit It From the Back"

"Claws"

"Minute"

"Coconuts"

"Castle in the Sky"

"brrr"

"Unholy" (w/ Sam Smith)

