Lady Gaga announces The MAYHEM Ball tour, starting July in North America

Abracadabra, Little Monsters! Lady Gaga has conjured up a world tour for you.

"I wasn't planning to tour this year after my shows in Singapore but the incredible response to the new album inspired me to keep things going," Gaga writes on Instagram, noting that her concert promoters planned the global trek "in just a few weeks."

"We chose arenas this time to give me the opportunity to control the details of the show in a way you simply can't in stadiums -- and honestly, I can't wait," she adds of her first arena tour since 2018. "This show is designed to be the kind of theatrical and electrifying experience that brings MAYHEM to life exactly how I envision it."

"The MAYHEM Ball Tour is officially coming your way," she adds. "See you soon, monsters."

Gaga's first big performance of 2025 will be at Coachella, followed by stadium dates in Mexico City and Singapore, and a massive free show in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The MAYHEM Ball's North American leg will officially launch July 16 in Las Vegas, and feature Gaga performing multiple nights in cities like Chicago, New York, Miami, Toronto and Seattle.

After the leg wraps up in Chicago on Sept. 17, The MAYHEM Ball will head to Europe; right now, the tour is scheduled to end Nov. 20.

You can sign up for the Artist Presale now at Ticketmaster through March 30. Presales begin March 31 at 12 p.m. local time via Citi and Verizon. The general onsale date is April 3 at 12 p.m. local time via LiveNation.com.

