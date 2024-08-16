Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars are a retro crooning couple in video for new duet "Die With a Smile"

Two of pop's greatest voices have come together for one big ballad: "Die With a Smile," by Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga. In a statement, Lady Gaga says that she and Bruno had been talking about collaborating when the perfect song presented itself.

"I was finishing up my own album in Malibu and one night after a long day he asked me to come to his studio to hear something he was working on," she explains. "It was around midnight when I got there, and I was blown away when I heard what he had started making."

"We stayed up all night and finished writing and recording the song," she adds. "Bruno's talent is beyond explanation. His musicianship and vision is next level. There's no one like him.”

"Getting to work with Gaga has been an honor," Bruno expresses. "She's an icon and she makes this song magical. I'm so excited for everyone to hear it."

In the video, Bruno and Gaga, wearing matching retro suits, are performing in an old-fashioned TV studio: Gaga's at the piano, wearing a beehive hairdo, a cigarette dangling from her lips, while Bruno, wearing a cowboy hat, is standing and playing guitar.

In the passionate ballad, the two sing, "If the world was ending, I'd wanna be next to you/ If the party was over and our time on Earth was through/ I'd wanna hold you just for a while/ And die with a smile/ If the world was ending, I'd wanna be next to you."

The single is described as "standalone collaboration" that the two stars are releasing "as a treat for their fans." It had been rumored that the song would be featured in Gaga's forthcoming movie Joker: Folie à Deux, but that's not confirmed.

